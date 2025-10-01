LISTED oil company Petron Corp. has been certified by the Department of Energy (DoE) as a training institution in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector, the first oil company to receive the accreditation.

The DoE accreditation allows Petron to certify service personnel from its refinery, terminals, haulers, dealers, and retail outlets, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accreditation aligns with the LPG Industry Regulation Act, which seeks to raise industry standards and enforce stricter penalties for violations in the LPG sector, according to the company.

Under the law, all individuals engaged in activities or facilities regulated by the DoE within the LPG industry must complete an approved training program conducted by DoE-accredited organizations.

“As more LPG personnel undergo proper training from qualified institutions, consumers can be more confident in the quality and reliability of the LPG products they receive,” DoE-Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino E. Abad said.

All LPG personnel trained by Petron will receive a DoE certificate, which will be submitted to the DoE as part of their licensing requirements.

Petron will begin its LPG training sessions with dealers and retailers in Ormoc, Leyte.

Petron remains the leading oil industry player, with a 24.9% market share as of June 2024, according to DoE data.

The company has a combined refining capacity of nearly 270,000 barrels a day, operates about 50 terminals in the region, and runs roughly 2,700 service stations selling gasoline and diesel. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera