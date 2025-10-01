NLEX CORP. said it is investing P200 million in technology and infrastructure upgrades for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

“The system enhancement program in SCTEX is essential not only for ensuring faster and smoother travel, but also for enforcing stricter road discipline. These upgrades will significantly improve the safety and reliability of the road network, boosting motorists’ confidence,” NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon said in a media release on Tuesday.

The technology upgrade includes the installation of additional closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and speed cameras to strengthen expressway monitoring, as well as the modernization of computer systems and equipment for data processing.

NLEX, a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), is the builder-concessionaire and operator of major expressways including North Luzon Expressway, SCTEX, and NLEX Connector.

SCTEX is a 94-kilometer toll road linking Central Luzon’s Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales, Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, and the Central Technopark in Tarlac.

Aside from technology upgrades, NLEX said it is also implementing infrastructure improvements and maintenance for the expressway.

The company said its annual pavement repair program for SCTEX began this month, adding that it has also partnered with SCTEX owner Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) for the repair and strengthening of the Pasig-Potrero Bridge.

MPTC is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), one of the three key Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., along with Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

