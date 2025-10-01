FEDERAL Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) said it plans to launch a second residential tower at its Mandaluyong township by mid-2026, following sales from the first tower.

“The launching of the second tower should happen within the first half of 2026,” FNG Vice-Chairman William Thomas F. Mirasol told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

The 36-story SORA is the first of nine towers within The Observatory, FNG’s 4.5-hectare mixed-use township along Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong City.

Since its launch, the SORA tower has sold 60% of its units. Construction is scheduled for completion by 2030.

Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, will have 692 units ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.

The studio units measure 28 square meters (sq.m.) to 30 sq.m., while one-bedroom units range from 45 sq.m. to 60 sq.m.

The property will also have two-bedroom and three-bedroom units sized between 65 sq.m. and 150 sq.m. Unit prices start at P290,000 per sq.m.

The Observatory will also feature retail spaces on its lower floors, with the first phase targeted for completion by 2028.

The retail segment will cater to the needs of residents, including a supermarket, drugstore, health and wellness establishments, and a mix of local, foreign, and Japanese restaurants.

“The people are beginning to really recognize the potential of Mandaluyong, especially the Japanese market,” FNG Sales Group Head Maria Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion said.

He added that the development of The Observatory aligns with Robinsons Land Corp.’s upcoming mixed-use project, The Jewel, which is expected to reinforce Mandaluyong’s position as an urban hub.

“When Robinsons finishes their development, and we finish our development, I think we’re going to see this whole area start to come alive and bloom,” Mr. Mirasol said. “It’s going to change in the same way that BGC (Bonifacio Global City) changed.”

Also on Tuesday, FNG unveiled its 1,700-sq.m. Sales Pavilion, which features model unit viewings for The Observatory.

The model units come in one- to three-bedroom configurations, offering prospective homeowners a glimpse of Japanese-inspired living. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz