By Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Reporter

RENEWABLE ENERGY solutions provider Berde Renewables, Inc. is aiming to deliver at least 500 megawatts (MW) of capacity from its project pipeline within the next three years, contributing to the Philippines’ clean energy goals.

“Our main target is to build new solar facilities on time, enhancing operations efficiency to integrate renewable technologies and maintain sustainable growth momentum,” Berde Renewables President and Co-founder Patrick Zhu said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Mr. Zhu said the company seeks to support the Philippines’ target of increasing the share of renewable energy in the national power mix to 35% by 2030.

Berde Renewables is the portfolio company of global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, which focuses on solar and other clean energy technologies.

At present, the company has built 50 MW of solar projects in the Philippines, with 31 MW under construction and a 150-MW development pipeline.

Mr. Zhu said the company expects to reach 100 MW in capacity by the end of 2026, supported by a combination of rooftop and ground-mounted solar projects nationwide.

Aside from solar, Berde Renewables is also exploring other clean energy technologies such as energy storage, microgrids, and wind projects.

“Our goal is to basically grow both organically and through partnerships, unlocking new opportunities while delivering impact at scale,” Mr. Zhu said.

He added that demand for renewable energy, particularly rooftop solar systems, is on the rise as more businesses seek to maximize the potential of their roofs for power generation.

“Now, I think the timing is right. Most of these businesses are actually aware of the existence of renewable energy, especially solar. So I think the demand is definitely there,” he said.

In March, Berde Renewables announced a joint venture with Thailand-based Power Systems and Solutions Co. Ltd. (PSS) to develop 300 MW of renewable energy projects in Thailand over the next three years.

The partnership aims to roll out solar photovoltaic, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects to meet rising demand for sustainable power in industrial, commercial, and grid-scale applications.

PSS is a Thailand-based renewable energy developer and engineering, procurement, and construction contractor that has delivered over 198 MW of sustainable energy projects across the region.

The joint venture combines Berde Renewables’ clean energy technologies with PSS Group’s expertise in engineering, oil and gas, power, renewables, and industrial services.

“The partnership is backed by Berde’s capital strengths and PSS’s capability. They have done multiple projects in Thailand, so that basically enabled us to scale quickly and strategically,” Mr. Zhu said.

After establishing its entry in Thailand, Mr. Zhu said Berde Renewables is exploring other Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

“Our Thailand joint venture is the first step in building a larger Asia-Pacific green energy platform. We will try active explorations in other Southeast Asian market which we are doing right now. So hopefully before the end of the year we can expand it to one more market within Southeast Asia,” he said.