ePLDT, Inc., a unit of PLDT Inc., has launched Pilipinas AI, described as the country’s first “sovereign” artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which allows enterprises to build and deploy AI models within the Philippines using locally hosted infrastructure and data.

The platform was developed in partnership with Dell Technologies, Inc. and Katonic AI. It will be hosted at VITRO Sta. Rosa, ePLDT’s newest data center in Laguna with a 50-megawatt (MW) capacity.

Sovereign AI refers to the capability of developing and running AI systems within a country, supported by domestic infrastructure and data storage, to ensure that information remains under local jurisdiction.

ePLDT President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino said Pilipinas AI would provide enterprises with access to computing power and AI tools without requiring them to invest in their own infrastructure.

“This way, enterprises can start building and deploying AI models right away without worrying about setup, integration, or compliance. And because it is hosted here, your data never leaves home, ensuring the highest level of data sovereignty,” Mr. Genuino said during the launch on Monday.

The initiative expands ePLDT’s GPU-as-a-Service offering, which uses NVIDIA-powered servers at VITRO Sta. Rosa. This on-demand computing model allows businesses to access advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) for AI applications.

According to ePLDT, Pilipinas AI is expected to support industries such as banking and finance, business process outsourcing, healthcare, public services, and academia. Potential uses include fraud detection, AI-driven weather forecasting, customer service tools, and AI-assisted medical diagnostics.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in PLDT gained P5, or 0.46%, to close at P1,099 apiece.

