JAPANESE FERTILITY research firm Conceive IVF Manila has opened a new facility at Filinvest One in Muntinlupa City, expanding Filinvest REIT Corp.’s (FILRT) tenant mix into the healthcare sector.

“The presence of Kato Fertility Center at Filinvest One offers convenient access to high-quality reproductive health services, contributing to the growing healthcare landscape in the region,” FILRT told the stock exchange on Monday.

Filinvest One is one of FILRT’s 16 Grade A buildings in Northgate Cyberzone, Muntinlupa. Located along Alabang-Zapote Road, it has direct connectivity to major routes such as the Skyway and South Luzon Expressway.

The building is also EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Zero Carbon-certified for its sustainability features.

“This marks a significant step in further expanding and diversifying our tenant portfolio to include the sphere of health and wellness,” FILRT President and Chief Executive Officer Maricel Brion-Lirio said.

“This collaboration also reflects our dedication to offering spaces that cater to the evolving needs of various industries.”

The entry of Conceive IVF also strengthens the Northgate Cyberzone area as a hub for diverse industries, FILRT added.

Conceive IVF Manila, known for its assisted reproductive technology (ART), is a member of Kato Medical Group Philippines.

The company, along with Kato Repro Biotech Center in Makati, aims to deliver fertility solutions to different patients through evidence-based protocols and advanced technologies.

“This new facility reinforces the global reputation of Japan’s Kato Ladies Clinic (KLC), a key entity within the TOWAKO Group, which boasts over 30 years of pioneering expertise in ART,” the Filinvest REIT unit said.

Conceive IVF Manila Managing Director Kenki Okumura said the center is expected to improve fertility care for individuals and families in the southern part of Metro Manila.

FILRT posted an 8.3% increase in first-half net income to P651 million, with revenue rising by 13% to P1.57 billion.

At the local bourse on Monday, FILRT shares inched up by 0.29% or one centavo to close at P3.41 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz