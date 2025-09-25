ALLHOME CORP., the home improvement retailer under Villar-led AllValue Holdings Corp., announced the election of Maribel N. Sibayan as its acting president and chief operating officer (COO), effective Sept. 24.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Wednesday, AllHome said Ms. Sibayan will replace Frances Rosalie T. Coloma, who stepped down as acting president and COO after 11 months.

The appointments were approved during a special meeting of AllHome’s board of directors on Wednesday.

Ms. Coloma assumed the role of acting president in 2024 following the passing of her predecessor, Benjamarie Therese N. Serrano. She was also appointed COO in May 2024.

Prior to her appointment at AllHome, Ms. Sibayan, 54, served as chairman of the board at People’s Television Network, Inc. She was previously COO of MerryMart Grocery Centers, Inc. until 2022 and vice-president for operations at SM Mart, Inc. until 2023.

She also held leadership roles at Philippine Global Communications, Inc.; Uniwide Sales Warehouse Club; Super Shopper Market, Inc.; Rustan Supercenters, Inc.; Metro Gaisano; and AllDay Marts, Inc.

AllHome posted a 49.5% decline in its second-quarter net profit to P71.76 million. End-June sales dropped 28.9% to P4 billion, pulling down the cost of goods sold by 29% to P2.48 billion.

The company is engaged in the buying, selling, distribution, marketing, and retail and wholesale of various goods and merchandise. It offers a wide range of products for home improvement and construction.

ALLDAY MARTS

Meanwhile, AllDay Marts, Inc., another Villar-led company, elected George Anthonny R. Domingo as its new acting president and COO. He will replace Magdalena G. De Guzman.

Mr. Domingo, 48, held positions at Rustan’s Supercenter Inc. – Shopwise, Filinvest Land, Vista Mall, and Silverbow Events.

AllDay Marts posted an 80% plunge in its second-quarter net profit to P18.01 million. Its net sales were down by 40.3% to P1.4 billion, while the cost of merchandise sold fell by 40.3% to P1.17 billion.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, AllHome shares declined by 5.63% or two centavos to close at 33.5 centavos apiece, while AllDay Marts shares were down by 2.94% or 20 centavos to close at 6.6 centavos per share. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz