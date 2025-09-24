PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) has begun deploying its first refurbished aircraft as part of a retrofitting program that will see 18 planes operating across Asia through 2027, the flag carrier said on Tuesday.

In a media release, PAL said the retrofitted aircraft were upgraded at Lufthansa Technik Philippines’ (LTP) facility in Manila.

The program covers 18 Airbus A321ceo aircraft, which will operate on routes to Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Jakarta, Bali, and Guam starting this year, and on other key markets in PAL’s Asian network by 2026–2027.

“This cabin retrofit program reflects PAL’s vision of world-class excellence and heartfelt care. At the core of this undertaking is the dedicated craftsmanship showcased by Filipino workers in the manufacture of aircraft seats and the reconfiguration of the cabin in the Philippines,” said PAL Vice-President for Marketing Alvin Miranda.

PAL said the rollout is part of its fleet modernization program, with three refurbished aircraft scheduled this year, nine by 2026, and six in 2027.

“The retrofit project is the first aircraft program done by any local airline utilizing Filipino skilled workers for seat production and installation, and various aspects of cabin upgrading,” PAL added.

The upgraded cabin accommodates up to 194 passengers in a dual-class layout, with 12 Business Class and 182 Economy Class seats.

PAL said the cabin offers more space and privacy while enhancing overall passenger comfort.

PAL is also preparing for the delivery of nine Airbus A350-1000s and 13 A321 New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft, which will be deployed on nonstop flights to North America and other international destinations.

The first batch of these aircraft will arrive this year.

For the second quarter, PAL Holdings, Inc., the airline’s operator, reported attributable net income of P3.33 billion, up 40.51%, driven by higher passenger volumes.

Total revenue reached P46.39 billion, up 2.81% from P45.12 billion in the same period a year ago, mainly supported by a 1.11% rise in passenger revenue to P39.94 billion from P39.5 billion.

On the local bourse on Tuesday, PAL Holdings shares closed one centavo higher, or 0.25%, at P3.98 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose