PROPERTY developer Keyland Corp. is set to open its 128-room boutique hotel in New Manila, Quezon City, by November.

The 20-storey Alino Hotel is located along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue in New Manila, a growing business hub in northern Metro Manila.

The hotel is expected to cater to business travelers, medical guests, and families in the area, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Keyland’s entry into hospitality through Alino Hotel marks a diversification for the developer, which has until now focused primarily on residential and office projects,” it said.

“The Quezon City property, scheduled to open in November 2025, is positioned to capture business travelers, medical guests, and families in one of the city’s busiest commercial districts,” the statement added.

The property will offer 27-square-meter (sq.m.) Essential Twin rooms and 31-sq.m. Deluxe Twin rooms, according to Keyland’s website. Deluxe Queen and Premier Queen rooms are sized up to 32 sq.m. and 36 sq.m., respectively.

Key facilities include on-site parking, restaurants, room service, an indoor pool, self-service laundry facilities, a 24-hour front desk, a gym, an elevator, interconnecting rooms, and conference/meeting rooms.

Keyland appointed veteran hotelier Lady May Elegado as general manager for the property.

Ms. Elegado has held senior roles at The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort in Malaysia, Berjaya Makati Hotel, and City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City.

“Over the course of her career, Elegado has overseen hotel functions ranging from pre-opening to day-to-day operations in both luxury and standard-class properties, giving her broad exposure to multiple areas of management,” Keyland said.

Rexsan Abarquez, with over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry, will lead the hotel’s food and beverage program, including its all-day dining outlet, Kutchara.

Mr. Abarquez previously served as executive sous chef and Acting Executive Chef at Marco Polo Ortigas in Mandaluyong City.

He also worked with Conrad Manila’s pre-opening team and held positions at Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Mandarin Oriental Manila, and Makati Shangri-La.

“His experience in international kitchens and high-end hotels allows him to blend global techniques with Filipino flavors,” Keyland said.

Keyland’s real estate portfolio includes townhouses such as Vermira in Batangas and condominium towers including 110 Benavidez in Makati, Southkey Place in Muntinlupa City, and Casa de Sequoia in Las Piñas City.

Its office and retail developments include Southkey Hubs 1 and 2 and Southkey Place (retail) in Muntinlupa City; Casa de Sequoia (retail) in Las Piñas City; Keyland Plaza in San Juan City; and Keyland Arnaiz, Keyland Valero, and Keyland Ayala in Makati City. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz