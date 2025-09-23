AYALALAND LOGISTICS Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), a listed industrial park and real estate logistics developer, is expanding its Cavite and Batangas technoparks to provide additional industrial space in Southern Luzon.

“By opening new phases in Cavite and Batangas technoparks, we are creating more opportunities for enterprises to set up operations, generate employment, and contribute to local and national growth,” ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Lao said in a press release on Monday.

Cavite Technopark in Naic is adding Phase 2B, which covers 20.2 hectares (ha) with 14 non-Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) industrial lots, targeting completion by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The park has grown to 183.6 ha since its 2015 launch, primarily hosting light to medium “non-polluting industries” from local and international markets.

It also houses two ALogis warehouse complexes and a custom-built facility for a retailer.

Only Phase 1 holds PEZA accreditation, while Phases 2A, 2B, and 3 remain non-PEZA zones. PEZA and Bureau of Customs offices are located on-site to support trade activities. The development incorporates sustainable features, including native trees and detention ponds, to enhance environmental resilience.

“We continue to see strong demand from both local and international locators looking for accessible and sustainable industrial spaces, [and] the new phase of Cavite Technopark allows us to meet this demand,” ALLHC Chief Operating Officer Patrick C. Avila said.

The Cavite Technopark is along Governor’s Drive, about 10 minutes from the Cavite Gateway Terminal, and its accessibility will improve with infrastructure projects such as the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Manila-Cavite Expressway extension, and Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway.

Future developments, including Sangley Airport and the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, are expected to further link the park to Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 of Batangas Technopark in Padre Garcia adds 20.6 ha with 38 industrial lots registered with the Board of Investments (BoI), bringing the total park area to 75.6 ha. Land development is expected to finish by the third quarter of 2026.

The first phase covers 55 ha and includes a bagsakan center, retail outlets, and a gas station. It also features wide sidewalks, native trees, and detention ponds to enhance resilience to geohazards.

Mr. Avila said the Batangas expansion strengthens ALLHC’s capacity to meet growing industrial space demand outside Metro Manila.

Batangas Technopark is accessible via the SLEX–STAR Tollway at the Lipa–Tambo exit. Upcoming projects such as the Lipa–Padre Garcia Bypass Road and SLEX TR4 are expected to further improve access.

The park is 33 km from Batangas Port, 88 km from Makati, and 86 km from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno