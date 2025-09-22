By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

PHILIPPINE COMPANIES need to improve how they track and manage their data to get the most out of their artificial intelligence (AI) investments, according to Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., a US-based IT infrastructure services provider.

“You need to have the data so that you can have data lineage, which means you can follow where the data comes from so you can trust it,” Kyndryl Strategic Markets President Petra Goude said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Data lineage refers to the ability to track how company data is created, transformed, and consumed across systems. This allows companies to integrate data properly into AI tools and troubleshoot issues or security risks.

“Some data don’t need to be used in real-time — it’s enough to use it overnight, while some data is very critical,” Ms. Goude said. “So, it’s really about having all of those mappings and understand how you can leverage it.”

Proper data lineage would also help companies avoid hallucinations in AI systems, she added.

“If you’re a healthcare provider and you want to leverage AI on a diagnosis, it comes back to the data that the models are using,” she said.

Ms. Goude also cited the importance of having a strong data infrastructure to ensure data lineage and proper integration in AI systems.

According to Kyndryl’s People Readiness Report, 29% of business leaders globally said their workforce is ready to successfully leverage AI. However, about 71% of leaders said their workforce is not prepared to use AI effectively.

“I had the same conversation with the customers that I met in the Philippines, that things are moving forward a lot, but there’s resistance in some of the workforce,” Ms. Goude said.

Kyndryl, which operates in more than 60 countries, designs, builds, and manages technology systems to help companies modernize their IT infrastructure.

Deon Del Mundo, managing director at Kyndryl Philippines, said the country remains a significant growth market as more firms seek to modernize IT systems to adopt AI at scale.

“We see strong growth potential in the Philippines, fueled by the same forces driving transformation across ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). AI is at the center of nearly every customer conversation, with business leaders seeking guidance not only on how to adopt generative AI but also how to deploy it securely, responsibly, and at scale,” Mr. Del Mundo said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

In the Philippines, Kyndryl serves industries such as banking, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

“Kyndryl already partners with leading organizations across these sectors in the ASEAN, and we see continued opportunities to extend this expertise to Philippine enterprises as they advance their digital transformation journeys,” Mr. Del Mundo said.

AI technologies could boost the Philippine economy by P1.8 trillion, according to a report by Google Philippines and consulting firm Public First.