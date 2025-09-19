Volkswagen AG is pulling out of the Philippine car market, the company announced on Thursday.

“We’d like to inform you that Automobile Central Enterprise, Inc. (ACEI) and Volkswagen AG have agreed to conclude the distribution of Volkswagen vehicles in the Philippines,” the company said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Volkswagen and the Ayala-led ACEI have partnered to distribute the former’s vehicles in the country since 2013.

Volkswagen’s showroom in Bonifacio Global City will only be open until Sept. 30.

Despite the pullout, Volkswagen said existing customers can avail of after-sales support through designated service centers in Alabang, Pampanga, and Cebu.

“Your experience remains our top priority. Rest assured, Volkswagen vehicles will continue to receive expert care and support,” the company said.

The designated facilities are:

Alabang Service Center, located at Acacia Avenue, Madrigal Business Park, Muntinlupa; and

Pampanga Service Center, located at MacArthur Highway, Dolores, San Fernando, Pampanga.

For customers in Cebu, servicing will be processed by the Alabang service center but conducted at A. Soriano Ave, Cebu City.

Customers may book a service appointment in Alabang or Cebu through https://idiph.odoo.com/appointment/15 or just send an email to volkswagen.service@acmobility.ph.

A special pickup and delivery service for Metro Manila customers will also be available. — CRAG