GCASH has partnered with InvestaTrade, the stock trading arm of Investa, to roll out an upgraded version of its GStocks platform aimed at first-time investors.

The enhanced platform, launched on Sept. 15, allows users to register, fund their accounts, and begin investing in local stocks directly through the GCash app.

It also includes built-in educational content to promote financial literacy and ease of stock selection.

“This collaboration allows us to take what we’ve built at Investa — tools, education, and a supportive community — and make it available to a wider audience through GCash,” Investa Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder John Christian Bisnar said in a statement.

Investa Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Airwyn Tin said the partnership leverages InvestaTrade’s platform features with GCash’s reach “to simplify the learning curve and equip first-time and experienced users alike with reliable tools.”

GCash Wealth Management General Manager Arjun Varma said the initiative seeks to “meet people where they are and give them room to grow at their own pace.”

To access GStocks, users must be fully verified on GCash with updated know-your-customer records in the past three years. — Aaron Michael C. Sy