LISTED food and beverage company RFM Corp. on Thursday declared a P0.08903 per share cash dividend, payable on Oct. 22 to shareholders on record as of Oct. 1.

The P300-million payout is the company’s fourth dividend for 2025, bringing total cash dividends for the year to P1 billion, compared with P1.3 billion in 2024.

At the share price of P4.27 on Sept. 16, RFM’s 2025 dividend yield is roughly 7%, the company said.

RFM Chief Executive Officer Jose Ma. “Joey” A. Concepcion III said the balance sheet is “very strong to support this level of cash dividends,” while leaving surplus cash for potential projects or acquisitions.

The company said it is on track for stronger earnings in 2025 versus its 2024 net income of P1.4 billion.

Mr. Concepcion noted that softer commodity prices and volume growth in RFM’s brands and institutional segments, including the ice cream joint venture, are key drivers of 2025 income.

“The recent flooding and heavy rainfall disrupted logistics, but underlying demand remained resilient. We expect this consumer demand to continue into the fourth quarter, supported by easing inflation,” he added.

RFM’s portfolio includes Selecta milk, Fiesta and Royal pasta, flour and buns, and ice cream through a joint venture with the country’s leading ice cream company, selling Magnum, Cornetto, and Selecta brands.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company rose 2.58%, closing at P4.38 apiece. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera