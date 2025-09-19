ABOITIZ LAND, INC., the real estate segment of the Aboitiz group, said the value of its ready-for-occupancy (RFO) homes has increased, suggesting potential returns for investors.

In a statement on Thursday, the company noted that its Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas, recorded a 473% value increase since its launch in 2017, equivalent to a 23% compounded annual growth rate.

Amoa, Aboitiz Land’s residential subdivision in Compostela, Cebu, posted a 381% increase in value since its 2015 launch, registering 17% compounded annual growth.

The Villages at LIMA Estate, within the group’s 1,000-hectare mixed-use development, saw a 157% increase in value since its launch, also achieving 17% compounded annual growth.

The company said value gains were also observed across its Ajoya communities, including Ajoya Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija (195%), Ajoya Pampanga (110%), and Ajoya Capas in Tarlac (95%).

Ajoya Cabanatuan recorded 17% compounded annual growth since launch, it said.

“RFO homes are the best choices for prospective homeowners looking to move in immediately, letting families and professionals move in almost immediately after purchase and allowing them to enjoy the benefits of their community right away,” the company said.

The company also offers a 5% downpayment option for first-time homeowners and investors, with the remaining 95% payable over time.

“This structure is equally attractive to investors, who can acquire an RFO unit quickly, then begin generating rental income immediately — often enough to help cover monthly amortizations,” Aboitiz Land also said.

At the local bourse on Thursday, AEV shares closed flat at P31.55 per share. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz