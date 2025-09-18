LISTED property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc. said its unit SM Leisure Resort Residences is set to turn over two residential projects in Tagaytay City, citing demand for premium secondary homes outside Metro Manila.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, the company said Scottsdale Villas will be ready for turnover by December this year, while Redstone Condominiums is scheduled for turnover by March 2026.

Both projects form part of Horizon Terraces, a 3.2-hectare hybrid residential enclave within the Midlands district of Tagaytay Highlands in Cavite.

The community combines townhome and condominium formats, with 70% of the land dedicated to landscaped gardens and open spaces.

“Tagaytay Highlands is known for its carefully curated communities and low-density planning, which have supported steady property appreciation,” SM Prime said.

“Horizon Terraces builds on this foundation, underscoring its exclusivity, scenic nature views, and the enduring strength of the Highlands brand to sustain a premium positioning,” it added.

Within Horizon Terraces are three-storey Garden Villas, which include Scottsdale, Glendale, and Sunnyvale, with sizes ranging from 139 square meters (sq.m.) to 172 sq.m.

It also features Garden Suites, one- to two-bedroom low-rise condominium units sized from 35 to 103 sq.m., located in the St. Andrews, Glenview, Westchase, and Redstone buildings.

Horizon Terraces is situated 800 feet above sea level, offering views of Taal Lake, Mount Makiling, and the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course.

It also includes a one-hectare Central Garden with resort-style pools, pocket gardens, and recreational areas.

The townhouses and condominium units are fully furnished through partnerships with brands such as Crate & Barrel and Our Home. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz