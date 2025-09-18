THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lifted the suspension on the trading of Philcomsat Holdings Corp. (PHC) shares after the company complied with regulatory requirements.

“Upon thorough evaluation of the company’s submissions, the department (Markets and Securities Regulation Department) finds that the company has complied with the directive of the commission on Dec. 29, 2015,” the SEC said in a Sept. 15 order signed by Director Oliver O. Leonardo, a copy of which was posted by PHC on the Philippine Stock Exchange’s (PSE) disclosure portal on Wednesday.

PHC had sought the lifting of the suspension in 2014. In 2015, the SEC allowed only 6% of its shares to be lifted from suspension, subject to the condition that the company distinguish the listed shares from the remaining 94% unlisted shares and submit an updated registration statement.

In August 2025, the company filed updated registration documents and share accounts, along with affidavits of publication and proof of payment of required fees.

After review, the SEC said it found that PHC had met all conditions.

The commission also reminded PHC to comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, noting that it reserves the right to take further legal or administrative actions against the company or its officers for any violations.

PHC’s registration was originally suspended in December 2008 by the SEC’s Corporation Finance Department for 60 days due to the non-filing of its 2006 and 2007 annual reports (SEC Form 17-A) and the first three quarterly reports for 2007, in violation of the Securities Regulation Code.

PHC was incorporated as Liberty Mines, Inc. in 1956 and initially focused on mineral oil and petroleum exploration until it ceased operations in 1992. It shifted to a holding company in 1997 after changing its name.

The company currently holds investments in money market placements and financial instruments. It is managed by Philippine Communications Satellite Corp., which owns 79% of PHC. PHC also owns Philcomsat Management Enterprises, Inc., which in turn owns Professional Stock Transfer, Inc. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno