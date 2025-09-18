CITADINES Bacolod City has partnered with Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to supply renewable energy (RE) to its hotel as part of its sustainability strategy.

In a media release on Wednesday, First Gen said it will provide 800 kilowatts of power to Citadines’ 200 rooms, five amenity areas, five food and beverage outlets, a business lounge, meeting rooms, and a grand ballroom.

“As part of The Ascott Limited, we are committed to upholding sustainability through eco-friendly operations and efficient energy consumption. Our partnership with First Gen allows Citadines Bacolod City to be powered by renewable energy, helping us reduce both our energy intensity and carbon footprint,” said Caleb Han, general manager of the hotel.

First Gen will source the supply from its geothermal plant in Leyte, owned and operated by subsidiary Energy Development Corp.

The company said geothermal energy is capable of providing 24/7 baseload power, making it a reliable option for large-scale operations.

“It is our privilege to partner with Citadines Bacolod City as they advance their decarbonization journey. Transitioning to renewable energy and reducing carbon intensity is achievable for any business, and we remain committed to supporting our partners in optimizing their energy use,” said Arlene Sy Soriano, First Gen’s head of sales and engagement.

First Gen also recently signed a power supply deal with Unilever Philippines to energize seven of its production and distribution facilities in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

The company has a total generating capacity of 3,668 megawatts from geothermal, wind, hydropower, solar, and natural gas plants. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera