DIGIPLUS INTEractive Corp. (PLUS) is set to launch operations in Brazil on Sept. 22, its first overseas expansion as part of the company’s global growth strategy.

The company will introduce GamePlus as its initial platform in Brazil, featuring over 150 games in both free-to-play and real-money formats, DigiPlus said in a statement on Tuesday.

“GamePlus will soon add exclusive content inspired by local folklore, casual games, and sports, ensuring a culturally resonant experience,” DigiPlus Brazil Country Manager Graham Tidey said.

The company said it entered Latin America’s fastest-growing iGaming market as part of its global expansion strategy.

In March, DigiPlus appointed Mr. Tidey as country manager for its Brazil operations.

Its platforms include BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, which focus on interactive gaming and sports entertainment.

DigiPlus earlier announced the creation of a local team in Brazil to offer both global titles and content tailored to local players.

DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said the company aims to provide a safe platform for digital entertainment in Brazil.

“We are committed to fostering a strong local talent base and ensuring our offerings are perfectly tailored for Brazilian players, from our exclusive games to our player protection measures,” he said.

The Brazilian government enacted online betting and gaming regulations in 2024, establishing licensing rules, consumer safeguards, and taxation. DigiPlus said this framework enabled the entry of international operators.

“DigiPlus sees the country’s strict compliance framework as an opportunity to differentiate itself by prioritizing transparency and player welfare,” it said.

The company said it plans to launch BingoPlus as its second platform in Brazil by 2026.

DigiPlus shares jumped by 25.14% or P4.65 to P23.15 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno