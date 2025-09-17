GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it has added cell towers in Bulacan to expand network coverage.

“New towers have been completed in Bulacan, areas that host industrial zones, residential communities, and small enterprises that rely on dependable connectivity to thrive,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Globe said the new towers have been completed in Meycauayan, Bocaue, Pulilan, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Guiguinto, Norzagaray, and Plaridel.

Earlier this month, Globe said it was strengthening connectivity in Metro Manila through new tower builds and upgrades, citing the capital region’s dense population and high demand for reliable internet infrastructure.

Globe said its infrastructure projects are part of its ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and support the transformation of provincial areas.

“Stronger networks make it possible for the province to meet the needs of its people today while also laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth,” the company said.

At the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Globe shares fell P16, or 1.05%, to close at P1,514 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose