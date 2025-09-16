RAZON-LED International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said it is boosting the capacity of its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) by adding eight hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) as part of a broader program to handle rising cargo volumes while cutting emissions.

Built by Japan’s Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., the RTGs feature an 80-kilowatt lithium-ion battery coupled with a 100-kilowatt engine-operator set, reducing fuel use and emissions compared with conventional 220-kilowatt hybrid units, ICTSI said in a statement on Monday.

A regenerative braking system captures energy to recharge the batteries, enhancing efficiency and lowering operating costs, it noted.

With the new units, MICT now operates 18 quay cranes and 60 RTGs, making it the country’s largest container-handling fleet.

“The investment is part of ICTSI’s broader expansion program, including the development of Berth 8 and other infrastructure upgrades, which increase terminal capacity and streamline operations,” the company said.

The RTGs also support ICTSI’s sustainability targets, which include cutting emissions per container move by 26% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company said it continues to invest in “low-emission technologies, renewable energy, better waste management, and digital solutions to enhance efficiency while minimizing its environmental footprint.”

ICTSI operates 33 terminals in 19 countries across six continents. Shares rose 1.74% to close at P489.80 apiece on Monday. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera