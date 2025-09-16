CEBU PACIFIC AIR, Inc. reported a 15.2% increase in passenger traffic to 18.13 million in the first eight months of 2025, with demand expected to pick up in the fourth quarter.

Domestic passengers grew 14% to 13.51 million, while international traffic climbed 18.8% to 4.62 million, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

For August alone, Cebu Pacific carried 2.1 million passengers, slightly down 0.4% from the same month last year.

“The softer year-on-year traffic in August reflects the usual lean travel season in the Philippines, particularly for domestic routes, while international passenger growth remained strong,” Cebu Pacific Chief Executive Officer Mike Szucs said.

He added that the dip is temporary, with traffic expected to rebound as peak travel season begins and aircraft availability improves.

Cebu Pacific said overall seat capacity rose 15.1% to 21.3 million, while the local seat load factor averaged 85.2%.

Mr. Szucs noted that domestic capacity growth in August was moderated due to unscheduled engine removals, a flyadeal wet-lease, and scheduled maintenance in preparation for the busy holiday months.

The airline operates 37 domestic routes and 26 international destinations. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera