FIRST GEN COrp. will supply 10 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) to seven Unilever Philippines facilities as part of a renewed partnership supporting the consumer goods maker’s operational and sustainability goals.

The agreement covers Unilever’s production and distribution sites in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas, First Gen said in a statement over the weekend.

The sites manufacture a range of products, including ice cream, sauces and seasonings, beauty and personal care items, and home care goods.

First Gen will source the power from the geothermal plants of its subsidiary Energy Development Corp. (EDC) in Bicol, Tongonan in Leyte, and Palinpinon in Negros Oriental.

“Since 2017, First Gen has been our partner in helping us reduce the carbon footprint of our manufacturing operations with a steady supply of RE,” said Rondell Torres, Unilever sustainability lead.

“We are committed to continually use RE for our factories and facilities to achieve our operational and sustainability ambitions.”

Carlo L. Vega, First Gen chief customer engagement officer, said the company remains committed to supporting Unilever’s efficiency and sustainability goals.

“First Gen and Unilever share similar concerns over climate change and are doing our part to mitigate risks by choosing to decarbonize,” he said.

First Gen has a total generating capacity of 3,668 MW from geothermal, wind, hydropower, solar, and natural gas plants.

Since 1976, EDC has led the development of geothermal energy in the Philippines, operating facilities across Bicol, Leyte, Negros Island, and Mindanao. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera