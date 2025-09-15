JOLLIBEE GROUP recorded the highest sustainability perceptions value (SPV) among Philippine companies in Brand Finance’s 2025 Sustainability Perceptions Index, which measures the portion of brand value linked to stakeholder perceptions of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

The portfolio of brands under Jollibee Foods Corp. led the country with a $174-million SPV and ranked 17th globally among restaurant brands, making it the only Philippine restaurant brand in the global top 20, the company said in a news release on Friday.

“Brand Finance’s Sustainability Perceptions Index 2025 is a barometer of how stakeholders perceive a brand’s contribution to a more sustainable future,” Jollibee Group Global Chief Sustainability Officer Pepot Miñana said.

“Being ranked number one in the Philippines affirms that our efforts are resonating, and that we are moving forward with purpose.”

The group’s “Joy for Tomorrow” agenda guides its sustainability strategies and long-term investments.

In 2024, Jollibee Group cut energy use by 32%, water use by 33%, and waste by 44% per metric ton at Philippine manufacturing sites compared with 2020. It also installed more than 16,800 solar panels generating about 9.1 megawatts of clean energy, diverted 62% of manufacturing waste from landfills, and planted over 21,500 mangrove propagules with employee volunteers.

Other Philippine brands in the sustainability perception rankings include BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) with an SPV of $145 million, Red Horse with $126 million, San Miguel Beer with $117 million, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) with $92 million, Petron Corp. (Petron) with $82 million, Ginebra with $71 million, Emperador with $68 million, SM Supermalls (SM) with $60 million, and Puregold Price Club, Inc. (Puregold) with $53 million.

These companies implement sustainability programs covering environmental conservation, social responsibility, and economic empowerment, while some, such as Red Horse, San Miguel Beer, Ginebra, and Emperador, benefit from their parent companies’ ESG initiatives.

Alex Haigh, Brand Finance managing director for Asia-Pacific, said there is growing opportunity for more national brands to strengthen sustainability messaging and deepen consumer loyalty.

“Perceptions of Philippine brands continue to be shaped by sustainability. Brands like Jollibee and BDO show that strong ESG narratives — covering topics such as financial inclusion or responsible sourcing — can resonate both locally and globally,” he said.

London-based Brand Finance specializes in brand valuation and strategy. The consultancy operates in more than 25 countries, conducts over 6,000 brand valuations annually using original market research, and publishes more than 100 reports ranking brands across sectors and regions. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno