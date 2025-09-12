VIVANT ENERGY CORP., the energy subsidiary of Cebu-based conglomerate Vivant Corp., acquired a 40% stake in Samal Solar Renewable Energy Corp. (SSREC), operator of a solar farm in Bataan, as part of its efforts to expand its renewable energy presence in Luzon.

Vivant Energy disclosed the P395-million stake in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

“The investment reinforces Vivant Energy’s commitment to the Department of Energy’s call for stronger public-private partnerships that ensure the benefits of the energy transition are realized through local development and capacity building,” the company said.

Vivant Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivant Corp., serves as the holding company for the group’s energy investments, which include power generation, distribution, and retail electricity supply.

The conglomerate also has a presence in the water sector, covering bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and distribution.

The 53.14-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar farm in Bataan was developed by Tigon Power Corp. and is operated under SSREC, supplying 52 MW of clean power to Corenergy, Vivant Energy’s retail electricity arm. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera