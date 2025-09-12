AYALA LAND PREMIER (ALP), the flagship luxury brand of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), said it recorded P8 billion in sales from the Laurean Residences ahead of its August launch, citing strong demand for premium residences in Metro Manila.

“The market response to Laurean Residences has been exceptional, and it validates the strength of Makati as the country’s premier address,” ALP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Z. Jugo said.

The 65-storey tower, set to be the flagship residential development of Dela Rosa Gardens, is located in the heart of the Makati Central Business District, with completion targeted by 2033.

It is near key commercial hubs such as the Ayala Triangle Gardens, Greenbelt, and One Ayala, and is connected to Makati’s network of elevated walkways and green corridors.

Laurean Residences will have 388 units, ranging from 72-square-meter suites to 402-square-meter four-bedroom homes.

More than half of the property will be dedicated to club-like amenities, including multiple pools, private dining rooms, a wine lounge, wellness and spa facilities, a cinema room, and a sky garden. The development will also offer hotel-grade services from Ayala Land Hospitality.

“More than a collection of homes, it is an urban sanctuary where timeless architecture, purposeful amenities, and meticulous craftsmanship come together to elevate everyday life,” Mr. Jugo said.

The project has received EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification and will feature facilities for electric vehicles, including charging stations and parking slots.

International design firms HB Design, Joyce Wang Studio, and Landscape Tectonix are collaborating with local designers on the project.

For the first half of 2025, ALI posted an 8% rise in net income to P14.2 billion, with residential revenues reaching P41.3 billion, driven by higher recognized sales from its ALP and Alveo projects.

On Thursday, ALI shares fell 1.34% or 40 centavos to close at P29.50 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz