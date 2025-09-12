HOME CREDIT PHILIPPINES is targeting P100 billion in loan receivables by the end of 2025, supported by a growing customer base, expanding partner stores, and manageable non-performing loans (NPLs).

“As of the end of 2024, our loan receivables were at about P74 billion,” Sheila A. Paul, chief marketing officer at Home Credit Philippines, said on the sidelines of a press event on Thursday. “

As of June 2025, it is P85 billion already. And we’re hoping to hit the magic P100 billion within the year.”

The consumer finance company recorded 12.2 million customers as of July, up from 11 million in October last year. “It is increasing faster than last year … So, it actually signifies we’ve made a lot of progress on making our products more accessible,” Ms. Paul said.

Home Credit also expanded its partner stores to 18,000 from 16,000 last year, alongside a growing sales associate network that now totals 10,000. Its top-selling products remain televisions, air conditioners, and refrigerators, with rising demand for inverter technology helping customers lower electricity costs.

Smartphone financing is expected to reach P20 billion this year, double last year’s P10 billion, with iPhones remaining the top choice among consumers upgrading to premium devices.

The company’s NPL ratio remains below 10%, still higher than traditional banks but considered manageable. “Of course, the lower, the better. But as long as we’re able to manage it within that threshold, I think we are fine,” Ms. Paul said.

She added that the company does not require additional safeguards at present but will review its strategy if market conditions change.

Home Credit is also anticipating strong sales during the Christmas season, its historically busiest period. “So I think it is also going to be the same this year, and so we expect to hit our targets for the year,” Ms. Paul said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile