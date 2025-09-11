MPCALA Holdings, Inc., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), has tapped CM Pancho Construction, Inc. (CMPCI) and listed builder EEI Corp. to complete remaining works for the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

In a statement on Wednesday, MPCALA said EEI will handle the P2.7-billion subsection 1 from Open Canal to Kawit, Cavite, while CMPCI will oversee subsection 2 covering Governor’s Drive to Open Canal.

Founded in 1962, CMPCI is engaged in property development and construction services.

MPCALA, the CALAX concessionaire, said the new contracts move the 45-kilometer, four-lane tollway closer to full completion.

CALAX will have eight interchanges and is expected to serve at least 95,000 motorists daily once fully operational.

The expressway is slated for completion in the first half of 2026.

MPTC is the tollway arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), one of three main Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

