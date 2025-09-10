BOUTIQUE DEVELOPER Livingsprings Communities Realty and Development Corp. (LCRDC) has launched its first horizontal residential project Cypress Place in Woodland Community, Silang, Cavite, to cater to the growing demand for house-and-lot (H&L) developments in the countryside.

“It’s the first horizontal development and the first outside Metro Manila,” LCRDC Co-founder Monique C. Albert-Lopez told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of a property tour for the media on Tuesday.

LCRDC, which has existing condominium towers in Taguig City and Quezon City, is expected to meet the demand for H&L properties outside Metro Manila, especially among young families, overseas Filipino worker retirees, and those on vacation.

The 5.8-hectare (ha) development, located in Barangay Santol, Silang, Cavite, is about an hour away from the Philippine capital.

“Because we’re right at the foothills of Tagaytay, we decided to make it cabin-themed,” Ms. Albert-Lopez told reporters.

Cypress Place features 304 house and lot (H&L) properties with a modern cabin design. The first set of houses are expected for turnover by 2027.

The lot properties will occupy 4.4 ha, while certain parts of the property will be used for condominium and commercial segments, Ms. Albert-Lopez said.

Cypress Place’s units are priced between P5.5 million and P16 million. These include its premium single cabin, “Irina,” and its attached cabin, “Alaia.”

About 42% of the property will be allotted for open spaces, including tree-lined roads for jogging, strolling, and picnic areas. The roads will be sized between eight to 12 meters.

It will also adopt green technology practices, such as creating green zones, home gardening spaces, and the maximum use of natural light and ventilation.

The development will have key amenities such as a clubhouse, a gym, a pool and lounge, separate men’s and women’s showers, a playground, a basketball court that can be converted to a pickleball court, a driveway and parking, a co-working space, a water feature at the entrance, and a function room.

It also provides 24-hour security, power and water supply, and internet connection from Converge FiberX.

The property is accessible via the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX East), Cavite-Batangas Expressway, and the Manila-Cavite Expressway link. It is also near key landmarks such as Bonifacio Global City, Alabang Town Center, and Nuvali in Laguna.

“As we expand Livingsprings’ footprint beyond the capital region, every development we envision aims to lower the environmental impact of local properties while enhancing community well-being,” Ms. Albert-Lopez said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz