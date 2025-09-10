GLOBE TELECOM, INC., through its corporate arm Globe Business, partnered with global cybersecurity firm Blackpanda Pte Ltd. (Blackpanda) to offer artificial intelligence (AI)-ready cybersecurity services for enterprises.

“Cyber threats continue to challenge businesses of every size, and AI is amplifying both their frequency and sophistication. Through our partnership with Blackpanda, immediate and expert incident response, once prohibitively expensive, is now accessible,” Globe Business Head KD D. Dizon said in a media release on Tuesday.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company said its partnership with Blackpanda aims to offer affordable, enterprise-grade cyber incident response and digital forensics to businesses.

Under this tie-up, the two parties will provide a dedicated cyber threat defense by offering fixed-cost incident response, vulnerability and dark web scanning, and access to cyber insurance, Globe said.

“By leveraging our ICT ecosystem, we provide organizations with a practical and affordable way to stay secure, remain prepared, and build lasting customer trust,” Ms. Dizon said.

Cyber risks continue to pose a threat across the Philippines and Southeast Asia due to low cybersecurity readiness and AI-related threats.

“This situation shows the urgent need for superior threat intelligence, highly skilled cybersecurity incident responders, collaboration among key stakeholders, and cutting-edge security technologies and frameworks,” Globe said.

According to cybersecurity firm Ampcus Cyber, Philippine companies must ramp up investments to comply with governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) strategies for data protection as cyberattacks become more sophisticated.

A survey by cyber defense company BlueVoyant found that about 84.5% of Philippine organizations experienced an average of three cybersecurity breaches in 2024 amid gaps in third-party cyber risk management.

Based in Singapore, Blackpanda specializes in cyber incident response (IR) and digital forensics. It helps businesses strengthen their cyber resilience and secure digital operations. To date, Blackpanda has operational hubs in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Manila.

Shares of Globe fell by P47, or 2.99%, on Tuesday to end at P1,523 apiece at the local bourse. — Ashley Erika O. Jose