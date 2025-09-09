WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has tapped MPower, the local retail electricity supplier of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), to power over 50 water and wastewater facilities with a portion of renewable energy.

In a statement on Monday, Maynilad said it signed a new deal with MPower to deliver power to its Poblacion Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Muntinlupa City and 54 other water and wastewater facilities through the government’s retail aggregation program.

Under the agreement, Poblacion WTP — the water firm’s newest water treatment facility — has been enrolled in the retail electricity supply (RES) program.

Other facilities include pump stations, reservoirs, and wastewater treatment plants, enabling the bulk purchase of electricity and consolidation of accounts for greater operational efficiency.

MPower will provide an energy mix of 90% non-renewable and 10% renewable power. It will also work with Maynilad to manage the plant’s energy use in preparation for a future increase in renewable energy.

“These initiatives form part of our broader strategy to optimize energy consumption while reducing our overall environmental footprint,” said Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

As part of its goal of carbon neutrality by 2037, Maynilad is implementing a comprehensive strategy centered on the transition to renewable energy sources and the establishment of a carbon sink equivalent to 180,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

As of March, the company aims to increase its reliance on clean energy to 15% of total power requirements, with a target range of 35% to 50% by 2037.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Meralco's controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.