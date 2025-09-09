APOLLO GLOBAL CAPITAL, INC., a publicly listed holding company, said its offshore exploration tugboat, AHTS Noah, is still awaiting the necessary clearances to formally commence operations.

“The company is evaluating strategic options that may support long-term growth and strengthen its overall position. The company will provide the necessary disclosures when material information is available,” Apollo Global told the stock exchange on Monday.

The company said AHTS Noah, used for offshore exploration, is now awaiting clearance documents to depart for Cagayan Valley after completing final repairs and successful sea trials.

MB Siphon I, a deep-sea siphon mining vessel owned by Apollo Global’s subsidiary JDVC Resources Corp., is dependent on AHTS Noah.

The vessel is awaiting the tugboat’s arrival to maneuver to the mine site and commence operations.

For the second quarter, Apollo Global Capital reported an attributable net loss of P7.4 million, narrower than the P9.36 million net loss recorded in the same period last year.

In August, the company said JDVC Resources reported no field-based mineral exploration activities in the second quarter, while technical planning and preparatory works for future exploration programs remain ongoing.

“The initiation of field operations remains contingent upon the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, resolution of logistical parameters, and alignment with corporate strategic priorities,” the company said.

JDVC Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Apollo Global, was formed to explore and operate mines for ores and minerals.

Apollo Global was originally engaged in internet-related products but shifted its primary purpose in 2016 to become a holding company. — Ashley Erika O. Jose