ABOITIZ CONSTRUCTION, INC., the construction arm of the Aboitiz group, has completed the design and construction of the new berth of DICT Bulk Terminal, Inc. (DBTI).

“Our continuing partnership with DICT — spanning projects since 2017 — has allowed us to showcase our engineering and construction expertise in delivering quality infrastructure that supports the region’s growth,” Aboitiz Construction Director, President, and Chairman Anton M. Perdices said in a media release on Wednesday.

DBTI is a joint venture company between Davao International Container Terminal (DICT) and Philcement Corp.

The new berth, located in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, is set to meet the rising demand for efficient bulk cargo handling in Mindanao, Aboitiz Construction said.

It said the new berth is around 200 meters long and 18.5 meters wide, accommodating vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 60,000, and will be equipped with a modern handling system.

The facility expands DICT’s berthing and cargo handling capacity and is designed to handle cement and cementitious materials.

Under this expansion, DICT now operates 930 meters of berth length, which will strengthen the port’s capabilities and enhance the role of Mindanao as an agro-industrial premier gateway.

“The new berth is a sign of the progress in the region and looks to allow the efficient and cost-effective trade of goods which will ultimately benefit the people of the Davao region,” said DBTI President Ricardo F. Lagdameo.

Last year, Aboitiz Construction signed a partnership deal with DBTI for the development of a new berth for cement shipments at the Davao International Container Terminal in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

DICT currently operates a 730-meter berth designated for break bulk and container vessels. The port also has a 20-hectare container yard and a 15-hectare empty container depot. — Ashley Erika O. Jose