GLOBE TELECOM, INC. has partnered with global insurance technology (insurtech) company Bolttech to upgrade the telecommunications company’s device upgrade program.

“Our partnership with Bolttech allows us to make premium phones very accessible and reachable, a reflection of our commitment to provide curated experiences and customer-centric solutions that truly meet our customers’ needs,” Globe Head of Platinum Mark Gil Pasaylo said in a media release on Tuesday.

Through this partnership, Globe will launch Flagship Forever, a program designed to give Globe’s customers flexibility and accessibility in owning flagship smartphones, the company said.

Flagship Forever will allow customers to upgrade to the newest models each year without the burden of pre-termination fees for every upgrade, it said, adding that it also enables customers to easily trade their current units without paying pre-termination fees.

“We are thrilled to expand our ongoing collaboration with Globe to bring Flagship Forever to customers in the Philippines. By combining annual upgrades with complete device protection, customers can stay connected through the latest technology while enjoying meaningful savings in this accessible program,” said Bolttech Philippines General Manager Alexander Sarmiento.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company said it is boosting connectivity in Metro Manila with new tower builds and upgrades.

Globe said it had reached 62.5 million mobile subscribers to date, representing a 5% year-on-year increase as of end-June, up from 59.5 million in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, Globe’s attributable net income fell by 29.46% to P5.46 billion as weaker revenues and higher expenses weighed on earnings.

Its combined revenues for the second quarter declined by 1.92% to P43.47 billion from P44.32 billion in the second quarter of 2024, while gross expenses rose by 0.72% to P39.21 billion from P38.93 billion in the same period last year.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in the company closed P15, or 1% higher, at P1,520 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose