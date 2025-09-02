TRAVELLERS International Hotel Group, Inc., the leisure and tourism arm of Tan-led Alliance Global Group, Inc., has gained control of the development of the Westside Integrated Resort Project in Parañaque City following a “strategic work agreement” with Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. amid project delays.

In a stock exchange disclosure, Suntrust’s board of directors authorized the company to pursue a strategic working agreement with Travellers International, Entertainment City Resorts Corp. (ECRC), Westside City, Inc., and Westside Bayshore Holding Corp. to fast-track the opening of the gaming resort.

Under the agreement, Suntrust Resort will hold a 20% indirect interest in ECRC.

“To ensure the timely construction, development, completion and operation of the Westside Integrated Resort Project, ECRC will assume all rights and obligations related to the project,” Suntrust Resort said.

The $1.2-billion project, initially expected to be completed in December 2025, has been rescheduled to the third quarter of 2026.

The Westside Integrated Resort Project will include a hotel, casino, mall, and theater complex. It will also have the Artists Promenade, Grand Opera House, and the Apollo, Bohemia, and Crown theaters.

The project will have 475 rooms and suites, a pool deck, spa, wellness center, ballroom, theaters, a grand opera house, a performing arts theater, a mall with food and beverage and retail units, four cinemas, and a parking facility with more than 1,000 slots.

Westside’s casino will have 281 gaming tables, 1,126 slot machines, and 134 electronic table games.

Suntrust is a subsidiary of Fortune Noble Ltd., which is a unit of Hong Kong-listed LET Group Holdings Ltd.

At the local bourse on Monday, Suntrust shares rose by 1.67% or P0.01 to close at 61 centavos apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz