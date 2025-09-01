PHILIPPINE enterprises need to reduce unnecessary data and strengthen their artificial intelligence (AI) governance policies to generate significant value from their AI-related investments, according to data management and storage firm Hitachi Vantara.

“Companies in Asia are already hiring AI-relevant talent at higher-than-global rates and engaging external experts to accelerate outcomes. For Philippine enterprises, focusing on these fundamentals such as clean data, clear governance, and the right partners — shortens time to value,” Octavian Tanase, chief product officer at Hitachi Vantara, said in an e-mail.

However, most companies in the region still struggle with scattered data, making it harder to utilize AI at scale, Mr. Tanase said.

In Asia, only 30% of enterprise data is structured, with models delivering accurate outputs only 32% of the time, according to Hitachi Vantara’s latest State of Data Infrastructure Survey.

Philippine companies must invest in data preparation to reduce ROT (redundant, obsolete, trivial) data and close the digital skills gap through targeted hiring and trusted partners.

Mr. Tanase also cited the importance of reskilling and upskilling to ensure that employees apply the best use cases of AI.

“Enterprises that combine better data practices with proactive workforce development will be better positioned to adopt AI responsibly and at scale,” he said.

A report by Boston Consulting Group showed that AI and generative AI are expected to contribute around $120 billion to the gross domestic product of six ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries by 2027, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“The enterprises that succeed in structuring and governing their data will be the ones to capture the lion’s share of this value, because organized data directly translates into more accurate, revenue-generating AI models,” Mr. Tanase said.

The growing adoption of AI is also driving the expansion of Southeast Asia’s data center market. ASEAN is projected to triple its data center capacity by 2027, with an expected addition of 2,100 megawatts in the next few years.

“The rise in regional data center investment is encouraging but readiness isn’t just about numbers. The best outcomes come from data centers that emphasize interoperability, governability, sustainability, and performance,” Mr. Tanase said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz