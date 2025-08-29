SYDNEY, Australia — ACEN Australia is planning to expand its presence here by developing more than 2 gigawatts direct current (GWdc) of renewable energy (RE) projects over the next three years.

Speaking to reporters, ACEN Executive Chairman Jose Maria Zabaleta said the company is building “a strong and diverse portfolio” spanning wind, solar, pumped hydro, and battery storage across the National Electricity Market, the country’s wholesale electricity market.

“This positions ACEN to help achieve Australia’s energy transition objectives, and reflects our long-term goals and commitments,” Mr. Zabaleta said.

ACEN Australia is a subsidiary of ACEN Corp. that manages its renewable energy assets in the country.

Among the projects set for construction is the 900-megawatt (MW) Valley of the Winds project near Coolah in New South Wales (NSW).

Targeted for completion by 2030, the wind project is expected to supply power to 500,000 homes annually and generate 500 jobs during the construction phase.

Covering about 20,000 square kilometers, the project will involve the installation of 131 wind turbines grouped into electrically connected clusters.

On solar initiatives, ACEN Australia is preparing to build the 780-MWdc Birriwa Solar project in NSW.

The proposed facility, spanning about 1,440 hectares, will have the capacity to power around 262,000 homes.

ACEN is also planning to equip the solar farm with a 1,200-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

At present, ACEN operates the 522-MWdc New England Solar 1 and the 520-MWdc Stubbo Solar.

In 2023, ACEN Australia secured a 20-year long-term energy service agreement for Stubbo Solar under the NSW Government’s first renewable energy and storage auction.

ACEN, the listed energy platform of Ayala Corp., holds a portfolio of around 7 GW of attributable renewable capacity in operation, under construction, and in committed projects.

The company operates in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos, and the United States.

In another international development, ACEN said in a disclosure that its 600-MW Monsoon Wind project in Laos has achieved commercial operation, enabling exports of electricity to Vietnam.

Located across the Dak Cheung District of Sekong Province and the Sanxay District of Attapeu Province, the wind farm consists of 133 wind turbines.

The project is expected to offset about 1.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

“The project not only delivers renewable energy at scale but also demonstrates how ASEAN countries can work together for a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Nat Hutanuwatr, managing director of Monsoon Wind Power. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera