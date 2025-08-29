DITO TELECOMMUNITY Corp. said it wants to play a role in crafting the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, particularly on data security and privacy, warning that poorly designed rules could “kill the purpose of the law.”

“That is where we can come in, in terms of security and data privacy… We can help craft the IRR. I do not want the IRR to be done in such a way you are killing the purpose of the law,” DITO Telecommunity Chief Revenue Officer Adel A. Tamano told reporters on Thursday.

Mr. Tamano said the law should be lenient toward new entrants, as the objective of Konektadong Pinoy is to entice more players into the industry.

“I think part of it is to really make the barrier to entry really easier. The barrier to entry they gave us was very high. For the DTIPs (data transmission industry participants), though, I think we need to have that balance. Let us make it easy but at the same time we want to make sure that these choices are not fly-by-nights and not bad security levels,” he said.

He added that new players should not be subjected to the same level of requirements currently imposed on incumbent operators.

“Maybe we will take a little bit of a different approach (than other telcos). For us, I am not going to fight that policy. Instead, I support it. We will fully participate in the preparation of the IRR,” Mr. Tamano said.

“The spirit of Konektadong Pinoy was part of the spirit that allowed us in the (industry). We are brought in to increase competition. I think it is hypocritical for me to oppose competition,” he added.

Mr. Tamano noted that DITO sees the new legislation as an opportunity.

“I think Konektadong Pinoy can be very positive business-wise. The framework of Konektadong Pinoy of opening up the telcos, so that smaller players can use our network was our business strategy… If we position ourselves properly to take the opportunity, Konektadong Pinoy can be very positive for you,” he said, adding that this is how DITO approached its business in its first two years of operations.

“Does that seem like it’s against my interest? Maybe in the short term, yes. But I think in the long term, especially if we partner with these DTIPs to use our infrastructure, use our security systems, it would be a win-win situa-tion,” he added.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is targeting to finalize the Konektadong Pinoy Act’s IRR within 60 to 90 days.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act, or the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, streamlines the licensing process in the industry. It also adopts an open-access policy to create a more accessible and competitive environment for all qualified participants across the data transmission network, while encouraging investments in digital infrastructure to support reliable and affordable data services.

Under the law, new data transmission entrants are no longer required to secure a legislative franchise or a certificate of public convenience and necessity.

To recall, Globe Telecom, Inc. and PLDT Inc. have both expressed concerns over the measure lapsing into law.

Earlier, the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators said this provision undermines regulatory oversight and threatens fair competition, as the law only requires entrants to secure cybersecurity certification after two years of operations.

In a separate statement on Thursday, advocacy group Better Internet PH (BIP) said the law “is a response to the Filipino people’s clamor for better connectivity.”

“BIP looks forward to helping draft the law’s IRR and working closely with government, industry, and community stakeholders to ensure its swift and effective rollout,” it added.

It said that by encouraging more investment and empowering small players, the law “will promote access to work, education, health, and other life-changing digital services.”

