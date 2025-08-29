BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific will transfer more of its domestic flights to Clark International Airport in October, starting with its Naga (Camarines Sur) and San Jose (Mindoro) routes.

In a media release on Thursday, Cebu Pacific said its regional brand Cebgo will shift the Naga and San Jose routes from Manila to Clark beginning Oct. 26.

This move is in line with a resolution issued by the Department of Transportation through the Manila Slot Coordination Committee directing the transfer of turboprop operations outside Metro Manila.

With this, direct flights between Manila and Naga will be reduced to once daily from the current twice daily. All direct flights to San Jose will now depart from and arrive at Clark airport.

“Cebu Pacific recognizes the importance of managing airport capacity effectively, which will lead to improved passenger experience and greater public convenience,” it said.

All affected passengers will be notified, Cebu Pacific said, adding that it will provide free rebooking, travel fund conversion, and full refund options to affected customers.

Boutique airline AirSWIFT, a wholly owned unit of Cebu Pacific, will continue operating from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) until March 2026.

Earlier, the government deferred its resolution mandating the relocation of turboprop operations from NAIA to March next year instead of October this year.

Cebu Pacific began the gradual transfer of its domestic flights on March 30, starting with its Manila-Masbate-Manila and Manila-Siargao-Manila routes from NAIA to Clark International Airport. — Ashley Erika O. Jose