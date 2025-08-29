FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) has partnered with online travel agency Trip.com to expand its air ticket distribution system.

“The partnership between Philippine Airlines and Trip.com will provide our customers a personalized and seamless flight booking and buying experience through NDC integration with Travelfusion,” PAL Vice-President for Sales and Distribution Justin Warby said in a media release on Thursday.

Global travel service platform Trip.com will provide PAL with new distribution capability (NDC) integration, which will allow customers abroad to access the same fares and reservation services available on PAL’s website.

NDC integration is a data exchange format based on offer and order management processes, allowing airlines to create and distribute offers to customers, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

“With NDC integration, Trip.com now offers a wider selection of fares — from lower fares to student fares, as well as personalized ancillary products,” PAL said, noting that this will also enable the airline to offer exclusive and personalized offers as well as bundled ancillary products.

Trip.com Regional Director for Oceania, Southeast Asia, ISC, and the Middle East Kirk Wong said the company hopes to further expand its partnership with PAL to address the growing needs of travelers.

“This partnership will enable our users to enjoy better fare options and booking experiences, leveraging our extensive network and experience to expand PAL’s reach to customers in the region and beyond. We look forward to deepening our partnership with PAL to deliver seamless travel experiences to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose