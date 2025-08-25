LISTED industrial park and real estate logistics provider AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) has transitioned the operations of its Artico Mandaue cold storage facility in Cebu to 100% renewable energy (RE).

Artico Mandaue completed the shift on July 26 through its participation in the government’s green energy option program (GEOP), which allows eligible end-users to directly source their power from certified RE suppliers, ALLHC said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

The company said the transition to renewable energy is expected to cut the facility’s electricity expenses by about 30% each month.

The GEOP is part of government efforts to increase the share of RE in the power generation mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

“This is a major milestone for Artico Cold Chain and a concrete step forward in the sustainability journey of ALLHC,” ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Lao said.

“Our participation in the GEOP not only demonstrates our commitment to a greener future but also enhances our operational efficiency. We are proud to be contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy sector in the Philippines,” he added.

In April last year, ALLHC’s Artico Biñan 2 cold storage facility in Laguna also switched to GEOP. The company plans to transition more facilities to the program.

ALLHC is a subsidiary of listed real estate developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI). The RE transition aligns with ALI’s medium-term sustainability goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050, the company said.

“By sourcing its electricity from renewable sources such as solar and geothermal energy, the facility will significantly reduce its carbon footprint and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions,” ALLHC said.

ALLHC shares fell by 0.69% or one centavo to P1.44 apiece on Friday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave