ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. has secured approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to build a P2.8-billion transmission facility to connect its 128-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Tanay, Rizal.

The ERC approved the application of Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), a subsidiary of Alternergy, to develop and own a dedicated point-to-point transmission facility, the company said in a media release on Wednesday.

The facility will involve the construction of two double-circuit 500-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines and a 500-kV switchyard with a transformer.

Alternergy also secured approval for its unique two-stage interconnection scheme comprising an interim and a final connection.

As an interim connection scheme, the ERC approved a bus-in connection to the existing 500-kV San Jose-Tayabas transmission backbone of the Luzon grid, pending completion of the proposed Baras 500-kV substation of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), which will serve as the final connection scheme.

“This is an innovative interconnection scheme that enables our Tanay Wind Power Project to meet its commitment under the Administration’s Green Energy Auction 2,” ATWC President Gerry P. Magbanua said.

The Tanay Wind Power Project is part of Alternergy’s portfolio of renewable energy projects, supporting the company’s goal of achieving a 500-MW capacity by 2026.

The P11.8-billion wind energy project is slated to begin commercial operations by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Alternergy also secured approval from the ERC to build a P1.8-billion transmission facility to link its 64-MW Alabat wind power project in Quezon province to the Luzon grid.

Alternergy has a portfolio of renewable energy projects, including wind, hydro, solar farms and commercial rooftops, battery storage, and offshore wind projects. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera