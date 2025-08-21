LOCAL public relations (PR) firm PAGEONE Group has launched PAGEONE Studios, a production unit that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to produce newscasts and other digital content.

PAGEONE Studios will provide live event broadcasting, corporate video production, documentaries, and digital content, PAGEONE Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its first program, PAGEONE Prime, will use an AI format that converts press statements into news segments.

Each segment will include AI-generated anchors, graphics, and voiceovers, and will be distributed on PAGEONE’s digital platforms, it said.

Vonj C. Tingson, president and chief operating officer of PAGEONE Group, said the service will allow press releases to be turned into news videos within the same day. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz