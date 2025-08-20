MANILA ELECTRIC CO. (Meralco) has signed an agreement with South Korea’s DL Engineering & Construction (DL E&C) to conduct studies on the possible deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) in the Philippines.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meralco said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DL E&C to collaborate on feasibility studies, site assessments, and long-term strategic planning for SMR deployment.

Founded in 1939, DL E&C is a construction company in South Korea that aims to be “a total solution provider” in the engineering, procurement, and construction sector.

Meralco has expressed strong interest in SMRs as a solution to energize off-grid areas. SMRs, each capable of generating up to 300 megawatts (MW), can be constructed more quickly than traditional nuclear power plants.

During the company’s recent visit to South Korea, it also held discussions with its existing partners Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, Samsung C&T Corp., and LG Energy Solutions, whose Namwon Substation is home to South Korea’s largest battery energy storage system.

To prepare a skilled workforce in the field of nuclear engineering, Meralco’s energy education unit, Meralco Power Academy, signed an MoU with KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS) to send scholars to South Korea beginning March next year.

The partnership forms part of Meralco’s Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program, through which the company aims to train Filipino nuclear professionals.

Established by Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), KINGS offers an industry-integrated curriculum as well as access to live plant data, simulators, field visits, and digital learning environments tailored to nuclear operations and reactor management.

Earlier this year, Meralco partnered with KEPCO to discuss potential collaborations on smart grid modernization, storm hardening, and energy transition strategies. This involves the rollout of advanced metering infrastructure, grid automation, data analytics, and the integration of distributed energy resources.

“Our strategic engagements in South Korea underscore our commitment to the responsible development of nuclear energy,” Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

“By partnering with global leaders with deep institutional knowledge, technical expertise and actual experience in operating nuclear facilities, we are building our own capabilities to ensure sustainable and safe adoption of nuclear energy in the Philippines,” he added.

Meralco is exploring how nuclear energy can rapidly complement the Philippines’ energy mix through its Nuclear Energy Strategic Transition (NEST) program.

The Philippines aims to have 1,200 MW of commercially operational nuclear power capacity by 2032.

