CLARK AIRPORT OPERATOR LIPAD Corp. has trimmed its 2025 passenger volume projection to 3 million, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 million, following the government’s postponement of the complete transfer of turboprop operations from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“We had recalibrated our estimate at the time when we were looking at 3.2 million to end this year. Based on the numbers that we have, it is now three million,” LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil told reporters on Tuesday.

LIPAD, the operator of Clark International Airport, is revising its projection to three million, Mr. Manankil said, noting that the company is expecting a full transfer of turboprops by October.

“But the recent development I think is Manila would still be keeping a total of six flights a day, that’s a push back because we were expecting a full transfer by October,” he said.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr), via the Manila Slot Coordination Committee, issued a resolution earlier this year mandating the relocation of turboprop operations from NAIA. However, Mr. Manankil said the government has deferred this order to take full effect by March 2026.

Supposedly, if the full transfer pushes through, LIPAD expects a total passenger volume of 3.3 million to 3.4 million, it said previously.

Despite revising its projection downward, the airport operator is still confident it will see higher passenger traffic than last year’s total.

For instance, LIPAD recorded a total of 1.7 million passengers in the January‑to‑June period, primarily driven by domestic traffic at 52% and international at 48%.

In 2024, Clark International Airport reported a total of 2.4 million passengers, marking a 20% increase from its 2023 passenger count. LIPAD attributed the growth to international passengers, who accounted for 65% of the total volume, while domestic passengers comprised 35%.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manankil said some airlines are planning to increase flight frequencies for domestic destinations and key international markets from Clark — one airline will add two new Southeast Asia points, while Starlux plans to open an additional point in the US.

Mr. Manankil said that LIPAD now expects to reach its pre-pandemic volume of four million passengers by 2027, amid ongoing developments of key infrastructure projects.

“It is very easy for us to ramp up. I guess if with the train, I think we can reach more than 30-40% growth. Right now, we are experiencing on average 20% growth year on year; we are hopeful with the NSCR,” he said, referring to the North‑South Commuter Railway, which is expected to begin partial operations by late 2027.

At present, LIPAD is in discussions with the government regarding its plan to develop a connector between the NSCR station in Clark and the airport terminal.

“We are discussing it. We are developing initial pegs on how it would look,” Mr. Manankil said, adding that the detailed engineering design for the plan is expected to be completed next year.

This connector would span approximately 300 meters and will feature walkways linking the terminal to the station.

LIPAD is composed of Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Philippine Airport Ground Support Services, Inc., and Changi Airports Philippines (I) Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airports International. — Ashley Erika O. Jose