FUEL DEPOT OPERATOR Lemery Oil Terminal Corp. said it is seeking more fuel importers to lease space at its newly inaugurated P2-billion petroleum storage complex in Batangas.

“Our terminal is open to all independent fuel players who need long-term storage and reliable access to the Philippine market,” Lemery Oil Terminal Vice-President Joseph V. Rejuso said in a statement on Monday.

The Lemery oil terminal is designed to store imported automotive diesel oil, motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, and coco methyl ester used in biodiesel blends.

It is intended to support both conventional fuels and cleaner alternatives.

The facility aims to help reduce bottlenecks and logistics costs, particularly for smaller players that do not have their own depots.

By offering third-party access, Lemery Oil Terminal is seen as supporting broader competition in the downstream oil sector, which remains heavily concentrated.

“We want to help new entrants grow their operation and serve more areas,” Mr. Rejuso said.

The terminal forms part of the seven-hectare Sinisian Lemery Batangas Port & Industrial Park, which serves as an alternative to depots in Metro Manila and nearby ports.

Fuel stored at the Lemery depot can be distributed to key markets across Luzon.

“With fuel prices remaining high and demand continuing to grow, we hope to play a key role in ensuring supply stability and expanding market access for a more diverse range of fuel providers,” Lemery Oil Terminal President Ferdinand Co said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera