ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC. (AEV) regained its position as the country’s largest power producer this year, accounting for 23.86% of the national grid’s installed generating capacity, data from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) showed.

AEV recorded the highest installed generating capacity nationwide at 6,774 megawatts (MW), based on ERC data as of July 2025.

By grid, the company had an installed capacity of 5,568 MW in Luzon, 567.7 MW in the Visayas, and 638.83 MW in Mindanao.

San Miguel Corp. (SMC), which overtook AEV last year, ranked second with a total capacity of 5,710 MW, equivalent to a 20.11% share of the national grid.

Lopez-led First Gen Corp. secured third place with 3,524 MW of installed capacity, representing a 12.41% share.

Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. held the fourth spot with a market share of 8.06%, or 2,288 MW of capacity.

Ayala Corp., which controls renewable energy developer ACEN Corp., accounted for 5.2% of the national grid with 1,478 MW of installed capacity.

Under Republic Act No. 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, no company may own, operate, or control more than 30% of the installed generating capacity per grid and 25% nationwide.

The ERC sets the thresholds for installed generating capacity and market share limitations annually, which may be adjusted as necessary based on the maximum capacity of generation facilities.

In a resolution dated July 30, the ERC set the maximum installed generating capacity of the national grid at 28,390 MW, higher than the 27,096 MW initially set for the year.

The regulator said the adjustment was necessary due to the entry of new generation facilities with newly issued certificates of compliance or provisional authorities to operate, as well as changes in maximum capacity.

The ERC set the maximum allowable capacities per grid at 20,659 MW for Luzon, 3,443 MW for the Visayas, and 4,288 MW for Mindanao.

Each power generation company may not exceed 7,098 MW nationwide, 6,198 MW in Luzon, 1,033 MW in the Visayas, and 1,286 MW in Mindanao.

The ERC said the adjusted caps will remain in effect until the next review, which may take place on or before March 15, 2026, or as the need arises. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera