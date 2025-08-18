CONCENTRIX PHILIPPINES said it has launched KALIX, a health hub worth over P123 million that is expected to provide free medical services to more than 28,000 employees and their dependents.

KALIX, which combines the Filipino words kalusugan (health) and kalinga (care), with “ix” for intelligent experience, offers free primary care, multi-specialty consultations and clinic services, diagnostics, physical therapy, and heart screenings.

Its pilot facility was launched on Aug. 14 at Exxa Bridgetowne in Quezon City, serving Concentrix employees in its various offices, including those under a work-from-home setup.

“As KALIX is in pilot stage, our focus right now is to ensure the successful operation of the center. At some point in the future, we will evaluate our ability to scale with more branches,” Amit Jagga, executive vice-president and chief business officer of Concentrix Philippines, said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

KALIX has a medical team composed of doctors, nurses, medical technologists, a drug test analyst, a radiation technician, and a clinic manager. It also has a digital portal that provides employees with an end-to-end experience — from booking appointments, availing of diagnostic procedures, to receiving results.

Its services are provided at no cost to patients and will not affect their existing HMO (health maintenance organization) benefit limits, Concentrix said.

“KALIX, as a first-of-its-kind initiative, demonstrates that challenging the status quo makes a difference,” Concentrix Philippines Vice-President for People Solutions Hazel Banas said.

“We know that health and wellness are big priorities and potentially financially challenging for our eligible game-changers and their dependents, so KALIX providing free, centralized, fast but personal care is empowering for everyone. It’s truly a holistic wellness initiative,” she added.

KALIX’s facilities include centralized pods for vital signs, nurse assessments and blood extraction, and physical therapy services. It also features preventive care services such as annual physical exams and executive check-ups.

“KALIX marks the start of a new era of care — seamlessly blending medical expertise, innovation, and genuine Filipino compassion to elevate health and wellness in the workplace and beyond,” Concentrix said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz