TANCO-LED digital entertainment provider DigiPlus Interactive Corp. posted a 30% rise in its second-quarter (Q2) net income to P4.2 billion from P3.23 billion a year earlier, driven by growth in its retail games segment.

April-to-June revenue surged by 31% to P24.71 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 32% to P4.5 billion, DigiPlus said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

“These figures were driven by new game offerings across DigiPlus’ platforms,” the company said.

DigiPlus runs the BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone platforms. According to its website, the company has expanded since 2022 to offer more than 1,000 games, such as bingo, e-casino titles, and traditional perya games.

DigiPlus said its first-half net income surged by 61% to P8.4 billion from P5.23 billion in the previous year.

Revenue grew by 47% to P47.78 billion on the back of increased business activity and the rollout of new games and licenses. EBITDA climbed by 65% to P9.09 billion.

“The company’s performance reflects continued growth in its retail games segment, as well as contributions from new product offerings and operational efficiencies,” DigiPlus said.

In July, DigiPlus announced it is expanding into South Africa, following the planned launch of its Brazil operations next month, as part of its continuing international expansion.

DigiPlus was listed in the Fortune 500 Southeast Asia for the second straight year in the second quarter.

It also received the Digital Operator of the Year award at the 2025 Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific.

On Aug. 7, DigiPlus joined the Interim Council of the PlaySafe Alliance of the Philippines, which was formally signed into agreement by 19 founding organizations.

“This alliance is not about competition—it’s about collaboration,” DigiPlus Chairman and alliance founding member Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“By working as one, we can ensure that online gambling in the Philippines becomes more secure, transparent, and beneficial to both players and the nation,” he added.

DigiPlus remitted P18.4 billion in government taxes and regulatory fees during the first half.

On Thursday, DigiPlus shares fell by 19.83% or P5.95 to P24.05 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave