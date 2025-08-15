EMIRATES SKYCARGO, the air freight unit of Dubai-based carrier Emirates, said it is boosting its weekly cargo capacity in Southeast Asia to meet rising demand.

“Our strategic growth strategy and continued investment in East Asia and Southeast Asia reflects this as we remain laser-focused on building the capacity, routes and partnerships to best serve the exponential demand,” Emirates SkyCargo Vice-President of Cargo Commercial Abdulla Alkhallafi said in a media release on Thursday.

As part of its expansion, Emirates now runs more than 44 freighters, 13 charter flights, and 311 passenger flights each week, providing over 21,000 tonnes of cargo capacity to 25 gateways across East and Southeast Asia.

The company said this would help boost vital air freight links for businesses in the Philippines through its regional network.

Emirates SkyCargo currently serves 25 gateways across 12 countries and territories.

Emirates SkyCargo highlighted East and Southeast Asia as strategic markets in its global network, pointing to the region’s expanding e-commerce, manufacturing, and agricultural industries.

From 2024 to date, Emirates SkyCargo carried more than 14,395 tonnes of goods from the Philippines, noting exports in sectors such as electronics, garments, fresh produce including tropical fruits and seafood, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce parcels. — Ashley Erika O. Jose